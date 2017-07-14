Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Remington 700 270 wsm
Custom built gun trued action micmillian stock glass bedded with 28 in PAC nor fluted barrel polished bluing on action and barrel. Timney 210 trigger nightforce shv scope. Load devolped I have around 200 loaded rounds and roughly 2-300 brass for it all nosler brass. I can load what I got left for the buyer. This gun shoots excellent it has 200 rd down the barrel now. Killed my antelope at 680 last year. Shooting off truck I can shoot .5 at 100 on bench same hole. I can text pics to who is interested. Thank 541-260-1751 asking 3800$ Also has holland brake
