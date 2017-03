Remington 700 260 vtr Posting for a buddy of mine. This rifle is brand new in box. Has 0 round down it. He is looking to sell because he is want a light weight rifle.

Only trade for new savage light weight hunter in 6.5 creedmoor

Remington 700 VTR in .260 rem

Barrel is 1:8 twist 22" with built in muzzle break

Triangular barrel

Hogue over molded stock

X-mark pro trigger

Picattiny rail

Bipod

Round count is zero.

$750 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger