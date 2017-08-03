Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Remington 700 25-06AI
Remington 700 25-06AI
Remington 700 25-06AI – Fluted Lilja #3 stainless, 24”, threaded 5/8x24 (thread protector included, but not painted to match), chambered in 25-06Ackley Improved. Cerakoted flat black, cerakote showing some honest hunting wear, as shown in the pics. Mcmillan HTG 13.5” LOP stock, professionally bedded, pro tuned Walker trigger and ~1.5lbs. RCBS FL die set and 100 pcs 1x fired Norma Brass. Shoots 115VLD’s, 100ttsx’s into well under an inch. $1250 – you can’t buy the parts and reloading components for this price. Gunsmith work by Dave at ITD. pics - https://goo.gl/photos/SfMSzPkv1rLeSbaw8

No Trades, email is the best way to contact me – mlewis93@gmail.com. Cross Listed on other sites. Payment via PayPal (you cover fees), Bank Checks, Personal Checks, USPS Money Orders. No pictured optics, bases, or rings are included with the sale, although they may be for sale separately after I figure out what sells and what optics I need to keep.
