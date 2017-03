Remington 40XBR 222 F/S





I have for sale a Remington 40 XBR chambered in 222 Remington in mint condition. Rifle has a 24" barrel with a 2oz trigger and no safety. It is as it came from the factory. Used occasionally to shoot groups off the bench and it is exceptionally accurate. Price is $1200.00 shipped. Scope not included Last edited by gjn11; 03-04-2017 at 02:27 PM .