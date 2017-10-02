Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Remington 40X repeater 7.62 cal early rifle RARE!
Unread 02-10-2017, 02:32 PM
Remington 40X repeater 7.62 cal early rifle RARE!
Remington 40X repeater (rare) in 7.62 (.308) caliber This is an early build 5 digit serial numbered rifle. Clip slotted action. Shoots extremely excellent as all 40X rifles should! Rifle with scope base and rings is $1600. Leupold scope is not for sale. Why am I selling? I am moving more into dual purpose target/hunting based rifles. Shipped to your FFL very well packaged at actual cost. Now here is the fun stuff: No I don't want your High Point or Rubbermaid stocked rifle, or Craftsman tool box in trade. That means no trades. If you don't have the money, don't offer me 50% less and think it's fun. Make sure your wife, girlfriend/boyfriend, significant other or all of them together, if that's the case, are ok with you buying. I love firearms and talking about them, as do most people on this great site. But I don't go to the Ferrari dealer on a KIA budget and waste their time. Thanks for the space LRH and thanks for looking. Remember those that served and serve us now!
