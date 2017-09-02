     close
Remington 40X .222 MINT!
02-09-2017
Remington 40X .222 MINT!
Remington Custom Shop 40-X in the extremely accurate .222 Remington caliber. I purchased this from the original owner, whom ordered the rifle from the Remington Custom Shop. Per the owner, it has been shot less than 200 rounds, and it looks like it. Beautiful wood grain, bluing is perfect. Leupold Vari X-III 6.5-20 fine duplex reticle, mounted in Leupold bases and rings. Trigger breaks like glass. I shot the rifle once after I acquired it and it has been in my safe since. Getting older and moving along some items I don't see myself using any longer. Ships to your FFL very well packaged. $1600. Ask any questions you may have. Thank you for the space LRH!
    02-09-2017
    Re: Remington 40X .222 MINT!
    I can email or text any pictures of the 40-X .222
    Site isn't allowing me load many of them due to pixel size?
