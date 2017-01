Remington 308 Flutted barrel bolt HS precision

It's been put into a HS precision without palm swell

And the bolt has been fluted with Large bolt knob

Has HS precision BDM with a 5 round mag

With 30MM talley rings

The rifle is new unfired

$1300 shipped

