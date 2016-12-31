     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Remington 11/87 SPST supermagnum shotgun
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Remington 11/87 SPST supermagnum shotgun
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-31-2016, 01:03 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Southern, Indiana
Posts: 108
Remington 11/87 SPST supermagnum shotgun
For sale is a Remington 11/87 SPS-T supermagnum 12 gauge shotgun that fires 2 3/4", 3" and 3 1/2" shells, I've fired all three and they cycle just fine.
Included is the original 23" rifle sighted smooth bore turkey barrel that has fiber optic open sights
Also has a 23" vent ribbed barrel that has a bead mid barrel as well as a fiber optic strip out front, when I purchased this barrel was told it was back bored and forcing cones polished. This barrel has a few minor scratches on it.
Both barrels take Rem choke chokes
It comes with 6 choke tubes
3 original flush chokes imp cyl, mod, full
Patternmaster Code Black ported .665" turkey - brand new- never shot
Indian creek .665" ported choke turkey
Kicks high flyer goose ported choke X-full
And has 2 stocks, one high comb for rifle sighted barrel and the other for the vent rib barrel
Also has the choke wrench and key to lock or unlock the gun (I've never used it)
Asking $775 shipped for over $1100 worth




Those 13 marks are 13 turkeys I killed with this gun.

Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « 375 H&H Hart Custom Rifle... This is a Deal | WTS/WTT Pierce Ti action and loaded 6.5 Grendel »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:03 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC