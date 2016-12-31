Remington 11/87 SPST supermagnum shotgun

Included is the original 23" rifle sighted smooth bore turkey barrel that has fiber optic open sights

Also has a 23" vent ribbed barrel that has a bead mid barrel as well as a fiber optic strip out front, when I purchased this barrel was told it was back bored and forcing cones polished. This barrel has a few minor scratches on it.

Both barrels take Rem choke chokes

It comes with 6 choke tubes

3 original flush chokes imp cyl, mod, full

Patternmaster Code Black ported .665" turkey - brand new- never shot

Indian creek .665" ported choke turkey

Kicks high flyer goose ported choke X-full

And has 2 stocks, one high comb for rifle sighted barrel and the other for the vent rib barrel

Also has the choke wrench and key to lock or unlock the gun (I've never used it)

Asking $775 shipped for over $1100 worth









Those 13 marks are 13 turkeys I killed with this gun.



