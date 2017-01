Remington 11/87 SPST super mag turkey gun

It comes with a 23" smooth bore remchoked rifle sighted barrel

The stock has a high comb for the fiber optic rifle sights.

It comes with a factory full Rem choke and the wrench to install new ones also a key to lock/unlock it.

It fires 2 3/4", 3", and 3 1/2" shells

I will throw in the turkey call too. 😁

$575 shipped











