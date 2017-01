Rem M7 Custom 7 SAUM, DBM, stainless #2 barrel, HS Precision stock, action trued and lapped, all Cerakoted charcoal black, wears a VX2 3x9 Duplex scope in Leupold mounts. Weighs in at 6.75 Lbs. Test fired 2x only. Brass & dies included. $1700.00 shipped to FFL in CONUS. Please provide e-mail address for pictures.