Rem. 700 SS RMEF 300RUM FS I have a Remington 700 SS Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation 300RUM for sale. The pictures show a few blems on the stock but it's in pretty good shape. This isn't one of the rougher sps actions, it's a bdl style action and it has a special waterproof coating. I borescoped it and it looks to have very few rounds fired through it. It's a 26" barrel. 625.00 shipped. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger