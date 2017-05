Rem 700 SPS Varmint 204 Ruger Purchased about 6 weeks ago, but since then have found another rifle I have wanted for many years. So time to move this one along. Only fired 20 times for barrel break-in, and thoroughly cleaned after each round. I also installed a Timney trigger on it, and I have it set at 2.5 pounds. Shipped to your FFL for $675. The rifle is as new in box. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger