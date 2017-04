Rem 700 left-hand 7RM custom M700 left hand with a Douglas air gage #7 ss barrel 27" in length. The rifle sits in a McMillan a5 stock , timminey trigger set at 2#'s. Included is a Leupold steel pic rail . I keep the barrel painted green but can easily be removed. This gun loves 168gr Berger's (1/2 moa ) $1400 or best offer. 318-376-1359 pics avalible