Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Rem 700 7mag $325
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Rem 700 7mag $325
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-22-2017, 03:13 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Missouri
Posts: 43
Rem 700 7mag $325
Hi,

Selling a gun a bought from a friend that i was using for a build but never started.

*NO STOCK*
*TIMNEY FLAT FACED TRIGGER NEW*
*REM 700 7MM REM MAG WITH SPORTER BARREL*
STILL HAS SCOPE BASE ON THAT WILL NEED TO BE DRILLED OUT DUE TO HIM STRIPPING THE SCREWS

$325 TO YOUR FFL
WILL TAKE PAYPAL PLUS 3% FEE
TEXT FOR QUICKER RESPONSE 573-353-0645
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-22-2017, 03:27 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Benton, Arkansas 72019
Posts: 54
Re: Rem 700 7mag $325
Please send me some pics. Send to mjones41473@gmail.com.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 06-22-2017, 03:31 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Missouri
Posts: 43
Re: Rem 700 7mag $325
you got a number i can text you?
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 06-22-2017, 04:35 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Benton, Arkansas 72019
Posts: 54
Re: Rem 700 7mag $325
336-972-8856
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 06-22-2017, 06:07 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Upstate NY
Posts: 474
Re: Rem 700 7mag $325
I'll take it. PM for payment.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Borden Rimrock switch barrel | the atkinson & marquart rifle co »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:30 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC