REm 700 6.5x55 Swede and Vortex Viper scope for sale.
Unread 05-01-2017, 03:10 PM
REm 700 6.5x55 Swede and Vortex Viper scope for sale.
I have a Remington 700 BDL Classic 6.5x55 Swede with a Vortex Viper 4-12x40mm side focus scope for sale. This is a 700 LA with 22" barrel mounted in a Bell & Carlson stock with full length aluminum bedding block, the action lug has been epoxy beded. Scope is mounted in Leupold rings and bases. Overall condition of rifle and scope is good. With the long action VLD bullets are not an issue to load for in this rifle/caliber.

$$575.00 + S/H to your FFL in US48

Any questions or aditional photos needed please contact me by PM from this site or my e-mail; capt.offshore@yahoo.com. Thank you.

I will only except USPS Money Order or Bank Certified Check as payment.





