Rem 700 223
05-26-2017
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2013
Location: Georgia
Posts: 314
Rem 700 223
Hey guys as those of you who look at all of these can see I'm selling a few that don't get used. This one is a Remington 700 SPS Tactical in 223 Rem. It has been threaded by Tornado Technologies. Its got a Mcmillan A-5 in Olive, a Harris bi-pod, DNZ scope mount and a Leupold Mark 4 LRT 4.5-14x50 with M1 turrets. Also it's wearing a Walker trigger at about 2 pounds instead of the X-Mark. I never worked up any loads for it unfortunately so I can't say how it shoots but most of us would try something new anyway. Price for this one is $2000 plus shipping. Thanks for looking!
