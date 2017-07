Reloader special-sako 30-378 factory Rifle comes with RCBS dies, 180 new Weatherby cases, 41 180 grain Barnes X Factory rounds, 16 200 grain Nosler Partition Factory rounds, 18 165 grain Nosler Ballistic Tip Factory rounds, 59 resized and 215 primed cases, 84 resized twice-fired cases.



The rifle has had approximately 200 rounds fired. Any questions, please call: 575-987-2930. DEAL SHALL BE FFL TO FFL.



What a deal for $1500.00! Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger