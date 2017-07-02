Reaper Gen 2 custom 6.5 CM

Proof Research CF barrel 24" Sendero Contour, bare metal Cerakoted Black

Magpul PRS stock with Bravo Company A2 buffer tube

Midwest Industries 18" MLOC forearm with pic rail and sling loc attachment

JARD trigger with 20oz spring installed, additional 14 and 8 oz springs

American Precision Arms bolt knob and thread protector



All work and parts installation done by APA



All factory parts including mags, manuals and box will be included.

Round count is 180 all factory Hornady 140gr ELDM

Price as listed above $2500.



If buyer wants only factory forearm and trigger price is $2050.



Scope and bipod NOT included



NO TRADES PLEASE





