Reaper Gen 2 custom 6.5 CM
Unread 02-07-2017, 08:31 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2005
Location: KS
Posts: 142
Reaper Gen 2 custom 6.5 CM
Gen 2 Ruger Precision Rifle 6.5 CM
Proof Research CF barrel 24" Sendero Contour, bare metal Cerakoted Black
Magpul PRS stock with Bravo Company A2 buffer tube
Midwest Industries 18" MLOC forearm with pic rail and sling loc attachment
JARD trigger with 20oz spring installed, additional 14 and 8 oz springs
American Precision Arms bolt knob and thread protector

All work and parts installation done by APA

All factory parts including mags, manuals and box will be included.
Round count is 180 all factory Hornady 140gr ELDM
Price as listed above $2500.

If buyer wants only factory forearm and trigger price is $2050.

Scope and bipod NOT included

NO TRADES PLEASE


https://i.imgsafe.org/a6daad57a6.jpg
https://i.imgsafe.org/a6dbab1ccb.jpg
https://i.imgsafe.org/a6dc2384dd.jpg
https://i.imgsafe.org/a6dcb2ccc3.jpg
My son, ask for thyself another Kingdom for that which I leave is too small for thee

NRA Benefactor Member
