R700 308 Varmint, Timney, McMillan A5, Cerakoted Burnt Bronze I just have to many rifles that don't get used. Stock Remington 308 Varmint, with new timney trigger, cerakoted burnt bronze and put into a McMillan A5. Barrel is 26" 1:12 twist. Still have factory composite stock and would entertain deals to separate stock and barreled action that can go back into the factory composite black stock. Scope and rings can also be sold. Vortex HS-T 6-24x50 with vortex precision match rings. Gun has not been out of the safe since cerakoted and put into the new stock. Purchased a full custom recently and won't need this one anymore. $1,000 for rifle without scope, rings or bipod. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger