R&D precision 243 Defiance Manners

this rifle is in very good shape, it does have a few marks on the barrel shown in pictures . It has 285 rounds down the barrel. The rifle shoots both 105amax and 105vlds great with H4350. chambered for 105-115 gr bullets. The rifle is super accurate easy 1/2 moa. Gun just doesn't get shot much.
specs
rifle was built by Randy at R&D precision
R&D's,Guardian action (Defiance) cut for AW mags, will work with AICS or AW mags
Brux 1in8 twist fluted rem varmint contour, 24inches with thruster brake contoured to barrel.
Manners MCS-t stock with mini chassis. the barreled action has been bedded into the chassis. comes with two AW mags
rifle basix trigger
$2775 obo for rifle only
not looking for any trades. I have bullets and brass available to the buyer also