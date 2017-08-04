R&D precision 243 Defiance Manners



specs

rifle was built by Randy at R&D precision

R&D's,Guardian action (Defiance) cut for AW mags, will work with AICS or AW mags

Brux 1in8 twist fluted rem varmint contour, 24inches with thruster brake contoured to barrel.

Manners MCS-t stock with mini chassis. the barreled action has been bedded into the chassis. comes with two AW mags

rifle basix trigger





$2775 obo for rifle only







not looking for any trades. I have bullets and brass available to the buyer also

this rifle is in very good shape, it does have a few marks on the barrel shown in pictures . It has 285 rounds down the barrel. The rifle shoots both 105amax and 105vlds great with H4350. chambered for 105-115 gr bullets. The rifle is super accurate easy 1/2 moa. Gun just doesn't get shot much.specsrifle was built by Randy at R&D precisionR&D's,Guardian action (Defiance) cut for AW mags, will work with AICS or AW magsBrux 1in8 twist fluted rem varmint contour, 24inches with thruster brake contoured to barrel.Manners MCS-t stock with mini chassis. the barreled action has been bedded into the chassis. comes with two AW magsrifle basix trigger$2775 obo for rifle onlynot looking for any trades. I have bullets and brass available to the buyer also