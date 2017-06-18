Proven long range 300 wins Proven Long range 300 Win mag's for sale.

What you see is what you get.

Gun are set up ready to shoot out of the box. Check zero and go shooting. These Guns are not for individuals who want to TINKER TWEAK or FIDDLE with them!! All data collected out to 1100 yards.



Checks or money orders only. This is not a FIRE SALE!!!



Rifle 1 is a Stiller action,26 inch Wilson fluted barrel,radial port muzzle brake,timney trigger 2.5 lbs and a HS Precision stock. 3-12 Huskemaw with 2 single stack and one double stack turrets. 5 boxes of proven ammo and a tripod with leather head. Shipped in a lockable hard case. 4400.00 firm ( rifles been shot for data collection only) NEW in box! 9.5 lbs



Rifle 2 is a trued Remington action,26 inch shilen barrel,4 port 4 hole muzzle brake,shilen trigger 1.5 lbs and a HS Precision stock. 4-16 Huskemaw with 2 double stack turrets continuous revolution ( 5 and 9 thousand foot elevation) 1 single stack with your preferred data. 1 box of 50 loaded 215 hybrid 2800 fps tripod with leather head. Shipped in a lockable hard case. 3200.00 firm (700 rounds down the tub. Guide gun all one shot kills)10.5 lbs Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger