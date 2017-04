Proof Summit 6.5 Creedmoor



I had this rifle built on a trued Rem 700 Stainless action. It has a 24" Sendero contour barrel with a 5/8-24 threaded muzzle with thread protector. It is Cerakoted graphite black. The stock is a Proof Research carbon fiber summit stock in brown. It has a Timney 510 trigger installed at 1.5 lbs. I have done good load development with the 140 Nosler Ballistic tip. The rifle as pictured weighs 6lbs. Looking to get 3000 shipped for this rig.







