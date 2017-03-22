Proof carbon barrel 6.5 creed XLR chassis

Savage action, 22" Proof barrel chambered in 6.5cm. NSS recoil lug and barrel nut in XLR chassis. Scope is a vortex Viper 6-24x50 second focal plane. I'll include 200 once fired brass and 50 loaded rounds. Blackhawk drag bag and acis mag. Gun shoots 140gn Berger VLDs around 1/3rd MOA out to 800 yards. Has exactly 162 rounds on it. I'm only selling it so I can focus on building RUM and SAUM stuff. Price is $1900

Only trades are .284, .308, and .338 caliber barel blanks. Remington, surgeon, bighorn and stiller actions with mag bolt face.

I will also consider moving into a B&C stock for a price reduction of $200

