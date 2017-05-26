Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



PRICE REDUCED: H-S Precision Pro Series 2000 SA in 300 WSM
05-26-2017
PRICE REDUCED: H-S Precision Pro Series 2000 SA in 300 WSM
Up for sale is a nice H-S Precision Pro Series 2000SA chambered in 300 WSM. Gun touches bullets with factory Fail Safes. Gun has a 24" barrel and has the factory H-S Mercury recoil reduction in the stock. Gun weighs 6 pounds on my scale. Gun has about 75-80 rounds through it, 40 of those for break-in per H-S specs. Gun has a few nicks in the stock and a couple scratches in the cerakote. NO Bases included.

$1649 for the gun.

Gun will be shipped in hard case, buyer pays shipping to FFL. Add $35 if it has to go FFL to FFL.
