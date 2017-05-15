PRICE REDUCED Custom LR rifle BAT HR action, integral 20 MOA rail, fluted and Melonite treated bolt

Jewell 20 oz trigger

Kreiger 28" #19 taper fluted barrel, 7 mag .307 neck, throated for 180gr VLD's

Greybull stock, glass bedded

Schmidt Bender PMII 4-16x50 scope with Holland A.R.T. reticle

Badger rings

U.S. Optics scope level

Redding dies with comp. seater

90 RWS turned cases

Rod guide

~400 180 VLD bullets

Aluminum case



Rifle built by Quarter Minute Magnums. 868 rounds fired. $4500 OBO shipped. Will sell rifle and scope separately.








