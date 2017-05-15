Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



PRICE REDUCED Custom LR rifle
Unread 05-15-2017, 10:27 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: Western Colorado
Posts: 933
PRICE REDUCED Custom LR rifle
BAT HR action, integral 20 MOA rail, fluted and Melonite treated bolt
Jewell 20 oz trigger
Kreiger 28" #19 taper fluted barrel, 7 mag .307 neck, throated for 180gr VLD's
Greybull stock, glass bedded
Schmidt Bender PMII 4-16x50 scope with Holland A.R.T. reticle
Badger rings
U.S. Optics scope level
Redding dies with comp. seater
90 RWS turned cases
Rod guide
~400 180 VLD bullets
Aluminum case

Rifle built by Quarter Minute Magnums. 868 rounds fired. $4500 OBO shipped. Will sell rifle and scope separately.
PRICE REDUCED Custom LR rifle-bat-full.jpg   PRICE REDUCED Custom LR rifle-bat-lt.jpg  

PRICE REDUCED Custom LR rifle-bat-case.jpg   PRICE REDUCED Custom LR rifle-bat-group.jpg  

