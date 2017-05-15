|
PRICE REDUCED Custom LR rifle
BAT HR action, integral 20 MOA rail, fluted and Melonite treated bolt
Jewell 20 oz trigger
Kreiger 28" #19 taper fluted barrel, 7 mag .307 neck, throated for 180gr VLD's
Greybull stock, glass bedded
Schmidt Bender PMII 4-16x50 scope with Holland A.R.T. reticle
Badger rings
U.S. Optics scope level
Redding dies with comp. seater
90 RWS turned cases
Rod guide
~400 180 VLD bullets
Aluminum case
Rifle built by Quarter Minute Magnums. 868 rounds fired. $4500 OBO shipped. Will sell rifle and scope separately.