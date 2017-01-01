Price Check on Browning Duck Unlimited

This may or may not be the right place to find out info on a shotgun but what the heck.



I have a new unfired Browning A500 (Belgium Made)



1989 Duck Unlimited gun 1 of 4000



The bad new is I don't have the box or paper work.



Anyone have any idea what it may be worth ?



Thanks in advance.

