Guns For Sale
Price Check on Browning Duck Unlimited
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
Price Check on Browning Duck Unlimited
01-01-2017, 09:02 PM
COUNTRY
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: Virginia
Posts: 64
Price Check on Browning Duck Unlimited
This may or may not be the right place to find out info on a shotgun but what the heck.
I have a new unfired Browning A500 (Belgium Made)
1989 Duck Unlimited gun 1 of 4000
The bad new is I don't have the box or paper work.
Anyone have any idea what it may be worth ?
Thanks in advance.
Teach your kids 2 hunt so you don't have 2 hunt for your kids
01-01-2017, 10:09 PM
300whisper
Platinum Member
Join Date: May 2012
Location: Southern Pines, North Carolina
Posts: 1,175
Re: Price Check on Browning Duck Unlimited
All the prices online are between $800-$1200. I looked at blue book of gun values, guns America, and gun Broker.
