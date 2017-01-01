     close
Price Check on Browning Duck Unlimited
Unread 01-01-2017, 09:02 PM
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: Virginia
Posts: 64
Price Check on Browning Duck Unlimited
This may or may not be the right place to find out info on a shotgun but what the heck.

I have a new unfired Browning A500 (Belgium Made)

1989 Duck Unlimited gun 1 of 4000

The bad new is I don't have the box or paper work.

Anyone have any idea what it may be worth ?

Thanks in advance.
Teach your kids 2 hunt so you don't have 2 hunt for your kids
    Unread 01-01-2017, 10:09 PM
    Join Date: May 2012
    Location: Southern Pines, North Carolina
    Posts: 1,175
    Re: Price Check on Browning Duck Unlimited
    All the prices online are between $800-$1200. I looked at blue book of gun values, guns America, and gun Broker.
    SLTW
    RCP35
