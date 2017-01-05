Pre-Garcia Sako Finnbear L61R .300 Win Mag-Make Offer!

I recently traded some work for this beautiful, pristine, .300 Win Mag Sako Finnbear L61 R. Perfect, but for the recoil pad. She was a safe queen for years and years, and resting on her butt crushed the recoil pad.



Not a mark or scratch on her. Trigger breaks clean. I do not have need of a .300 Win Mag. Looking for $1200.00 cash or a Sako or other high end rifle in 7mm-08, .243, or .270. Open to suggestions and offers.



Thank you for your interest! email for more pics or questions.

