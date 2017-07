Prairie dog platform. Model 70 winchester. Post 64.

Chambered in 243 winchester.

4" laminated benchrest style stock.

Shillen select match stainless barrel. 1.250" muzzle diameter.

3rds fired after build.

Dog fields have dried up and i lost interest in this gun. Looking for something not so specialized. Looking for a ruger rpr or similar bolt gun. Savage, remington...

Prefer suppressor ready rifles.

Optics.

Open to anything.

Wts/wtt $1300

Kansas USA