Possibly buying firearms estate 40+

Ok.... Sometimes opportunity knocks sometimes it's just stupidity. I may have just spoken for the sale of a firearms estate. Older lady's husband died, she needs money (someone reading this may be leaving the same thing
) Located in North Idaho, but able to ship. Many old Winchesters,Remingtons, some rare stuff, octagon barrels galore 22 rifles etc. Ruger Blackhawks, single sixes a bearcat Belgian browning .22 semi auto pistol 42 + guns total. I have a list and approximate values. Are there any interested buyers here? Not freebies, but there's a lot of em. PM me or text 208-nine one six 5947. Some guns in rougher shape some mint. Not a done deal but getting feelers out there.