Possibly buying firearms estate 40+ ) Located in North Idaho, but able to ship. Many old Winchesters,Remingtons, some rare stuff, octagon barrels galore 22 rifles etc. Ruger Blackhawks, single sixes a bearcat Belgian browning .22 semi auto pistol 42 + guns total. I have a list and approximate values. Are there any interested buyers here? Not freebies, but there's a lot of em. PM me or text 208-nine one six 5947. Some guns in rougher shape some mint. Not a done deal but getting feelers out there. Ok.... Sometimes opportunity knocks sometimes it's just stupidity. I may have just spoken for the sale of a firearms estate. Older lady's husband died, she needs money (someone reading this may be leaving the same thing) Located in North Idaho, but able to ship. Many old Winchesters,Remingtons, some rare stuff, octagon barrels galore 22 rifles etc. Ruger Blackhawks, single sixes a bearcat Belgian browning .22 semi auto pistol 42 + guns total. I have a list and approximate values. Are there any interested buyers here? Not freebies, but there's a lot of em. PM me or text 208-nine one six 5947. Some guns in rougher shape some mint. Not a done deal but getting feelers out there.