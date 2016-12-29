     close
Pierce TI 280AI...manners, Lilja, jewell, swarovski
12-29-2016, 10:05 PM
Pierce TI 280AI...manners, Lilja, jewell, swarovski
I've got a 280 ackley built on a Pierce titanium action. The action has the lightening pkg from Pierce. The barrel is a Lilja 26" 1in 10 twist. It is fluted in a spiral/straight pattern, and the action and barrel are creakoted a dark gray. It is chambered to use the nosler brass. It has a jewell trigger with hs precision bottom metal/detachable mag. It sits in a manners eh-4 stock that is the tan camo. This rifle is light. The rifle has around 100 rounds through it. It shoots a 168 berger classic very well.

On top is a brand new, not even zeroed swarovski z5 3.5-18x44 with the ballistic turret and 4w reticle. It's in seekins rings on a pic rail. This is a great lightweight that will reach out there if needed.

I'll include 125+ new pieces of nosler brass, 50 or so once fired, 50 or so of the berger 168 classics, and a full box of the new 150 hornady eld x bullets. I was going to try the hornady as they have high bc and should get 100 fps or more extra velocity. I've also got redding type s full length sizer and wilson seating dies. I can also give load info for bergers.

Price for everything is 4500 shipped OBO

Payment via cashiers ck or usps money order

I can be reached at Hunter@hannerchevrolet.com

No trades, as I just got my dream gun and need the money
    12-29-2016, 10:50 PM
    Re: Pierce TI 280AI...manners, Lilja, jewell, swarovski
    Wow, sounds like a nice gun! Good luck with the sale.
