|
Patriot Valley Arms 6.5 saum for sale
I have a new unfired pva built 6.5 saum for sale. I am the second owner, acquired the gun new and unfired and have not fired it myself.
Specs: DLC coated bighorn sr2 , Bartlein rem varmint/sendero contour 8 twist, threaded with cap at 25 inches, mcmillan game scout woodland camo, timney Calvin elite, hs precision dbm with 1 ai mag. Rifle weighs 8.8 pounds on bathroom scale and I have a standard bolt face for the bighorn I'll include as well.
Asking 3450 shipped obo may consider working a trade for a gap non typical or other similar lightweight hunting rifle, nightforce g7 or atacr moar reticle
Also have whidden dies and new Hornady saum brass available to new owner.
Last edited by ZReed85; 02-10-2017 at 09:58 PM.