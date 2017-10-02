Patriot Valley Arms 6.5 saum for sale

I have a new unfired pva built 6.5 saum for sale. I am the second owner, acquired the gun new and unfired and have not fired it myself.

Specs: DLC coated bighorn sr2 , Bartlein rem varmint/sendero contour 8 twist, threaded with cap at 25 inches, mcmillan game scout woodland camo, timney Calvin elite, hs precision dbm with 1 ai mag. Rifle weighs 8.8 pounds on bathroom scale and I have a standard bolt face for the bighorn I'll include as well.

Asking 3450 shipped obo may consider working a trade for a gap non typical or other similar lightweight hunting rifle, nightforce g7 or atacr moar reticle

Also have whidden dies and new Hornady saum brass available to new owner.