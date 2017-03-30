Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Patriot Valley Arms 6.5 SAUM
Unread 03-30-2017, 12:46 PM
Patriot Valley Arms 6.5 SAUM
Took this in on a trade and it's just not what I'm looking for. The rifle itself is high quality, but a little heavy for me and my hunting only needs. It's a Patriot Valley Arms PVA 6.5 SAUM, built on a Bighorn SR2 action with a Mcmillan Game Scout Stock. The gun is cerakoted burnt bronze (just got it back). It comes with 1 magazine and the scope mount. Currently mounted on top of it is a 5-25 Vortex PST gen II scope. The gun is in excellent condition, I do not have an exact round count, but I know it's very low. Trade wise I'm looking for a high end 1911, a GAP 10 in a hunting caliber, or a lighter weight custom hunting rifle in very good shape. Looking for $2800 for the gun, dies, and about 95 pieces of new Hornady brass. I would do $3600 for the whole rifle as a package. Would really like to do a trade for this though. I will ship it to your FFL.

Mac



Unread 03-30-2017, 01:30 PM
Re: Patriot Valley Arms 6.5 SAUM
do you know the barrel contour and what trigger is in it?
Unread 03-30-2017, 01:43 PM
Re: Patriot Valley Arms 6.5 SAUM
Pm sent
Unread 03-30-2017, 02:09 PM
Re: Patriot Valley Arms 6.5 SAUM
Maybe didn't go through, not showing it
Unread 03-30-2017, 02:11 PM
Re: Patriot Valley Arms 6.5 SAUM
Pm sent have custom Ar-10
Unread 03-30-2017, 02:21 PM
Re: Patriot Valley Arms 6.5 SAUM
25" Bartlein 1-8" twist sendero contour barrel, Timney Calvin Elite trigger

Mac
Unread 03-30-2017, 02:38 PM
Re: Patriot Valley Arms 6.5 SAUM
What is the weight? Nice looking rifle. Bruce
