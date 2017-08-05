Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Part these out or sell: 700 tactical & 600 mohawk both 308 and customised
05-08-2017
Part these out or sell: 700 tactical & 600 mohawk both 308 and customised
1. 700 Tactical, HS precision Remington R5 stock and Jewell Trigger and shoots very well with Varget and 168 Burgers. $990.00 shipped to your FFL.

Or Barreled Action with BLD bottom metal $550.00 shipped to FFL, Jewell Trigger $210.00 shipped, HS precision Remington R5 stock $250.00 shipped

2. 600 Mohawk, aluminum trigger guard, MPI lightweight stock at 26 oz finished, bedded and a pachmayr decelerator pad. $850.00 shipped to your FFL.

Or Barreled Action, trigger with aluminum trigger guard $525.00 shipped to FFL, MPI lightweight stock at 26 oz finished with pachmayr decelerator pad $350.00 shipped

Scope is not for sale and listed on other sites ;)

832-419-8676 talk or text, Tracy




