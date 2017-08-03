Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Palmetto State Armory AR10 complete Gen 2 classic lower
Palmetto State Armory AR10 complete Gen 2 classic lower
03-08-2017, 01:28 AM
SofaKing
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2013
Posts: 125
Palmetto State Armory AR10 complete Gen 2 classic lower
I'm looking to sell a new unused PSA AR10 complete Multi caliber lower. I bought this to build 308 win on and decided to finish another project.
$285 shipped to your FFL only where allowed.
https://screen.yahoo.com/sofa-king-000000974.html
