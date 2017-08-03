Pacnor/Vestals Rem 700 6BR Custom Remington 700 6BR no turn neck, throated for 105/108. Trued polished stainless action with single shot feed ramp, PacNor SuperMatch Rem Varmint Contour, 26, 8 twist barrel setup like a Savage/RemAge with a barrel nut. McMillan snow camo A2 standard fill, 13.5 LOP, professionally bedded, Jewell BR 3oz trigger (no safety). Badger Mini Bolt knob, PacNor smithed, Vestals bedded. .25MOA rifle all day long, I have a couple 3 shots groups in the .1s at 100. Appx 1000 rounds fired, plenty of life left. $1350 Shipped pics - https://goo.gl/photos/LyWTDineZqtZYwM27



Available - Harrells Custom Sizing die, Wilson Micro Seater, 100pcs new Lapua brass, ~100pcs 3-5x fired rough (it's all different trim lengths) brass. - $150 Shipped to the purchaser of the rifle.



No Trades, email is the best way to contact me  No pictured optics, bases, or rings are included with the sale, although they may be for sale separately after I figure out what sells and what optics I need to keep. no turn neck, throated for 105/108. Trued polished stainless action with single shot feed ramp, PacNor SuperMatch Rem Varmint Contour, 26, 8 twist barrel setup like a Savage/RemAge with a barrel nut. McMillan snow camo A2 standard fill, 13.5 LOP, professionally bedded, Jewell BR 3oz trigger (no safety). Badger Mini Bolt knob, PacNor smithed, Vestals bedded. .25MOA rifle all day long, I have a couple 3 shots groups in the .1s at 100. Appx 1000 rounds fired, plenty of life left. $1350 Shipped- Harrells Custom Sizing die, Wilson Micro Seater, 100pcs new Lapua brass, ~100pcs 3-5x fired rough (it's all different trim lengths) brass. - $150 ShippedNo Trades, email is the best way to contact me  mlewis93@gmail.com . Cross Listed on other sites. Payment via PayPal (you cover fees), Bank Checks, Personal Checks, USPS Money Orders.