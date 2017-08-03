Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Pacnor/Vestals Rem 700 6BR
Pacnor/Vestals Rem 700 6BR
Custom Remington 700 6BR no turn neck, throated for 105/108. Trued polished stainless action with single shot feed ramp, PacNor SuperMatch Rem Varmint Contour, 26, 8 twist barrel setup like a Savage/RemAge with a barrel nut. McMillan snow camo A2 standard fill, 13.5 LOP, professionally bedded, Jewell BR 3oz trigger (no safety). Badger Mini Bolt knob, PacNor smithed, Vestals bedded. .25MOA rifle all day long, I have a couple 3 shots groups in the .1s at 100. Appx 1000 rounds fired, plenty of life left. $1350 Shipped pics - https://goo.gl/photos/LyWTDineZqtZYwM27

Available - Harrells Custom Sizing die, Wilson Micro Seater, 100pcs new Lapua brass, ~100pcs 3-5x fired rough (it's all different trim lengths) brass. - $150 Shipped to the purchaser of the rifle.

No Trades, email is the best way to contact me  mlewis93@gmail.com. Cross Listed on other sites. Payment via PayPal (you cover fees), Bank Checks, Personal Checks, USPS Money Orders. No pictured optics, bases, or rings are included with the sale, although they may be for sale separately after I figure out what sells and what optics I need to keep.
