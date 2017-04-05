Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Overholser Precision 6.5 Creedmoor
05-04-2017
Overholser Precision 6.5 Creedmoor
WTS Custom Built 6.5 Creedmoor built by Overholser Precision in El Reno, OK.

Specs:
Remington 700 Short Action - Fully Blueprinted - $450 action - $300 blueprint
Benchmark Barrel 1:8 twist Heavy Palma contour finished at 23" - $350 barrel - $300 chamber - $175 thread and install brake
APA Fat Bastard Gen 2 muzzle brake - $185
Jewell HVR Trigger - $225
AICS Chassis with factory green skins and FDE Viper Skins - $1025 chassis - $150 Viper skins
Badger Ordnance 20 MOA rail - $150 rail
Atlas bipod with AICS mount - $275 bipod - $75 mount
CTK rear monopod - $150
Fresh matte black cerakote by Firearm's Solutions in Duncan, OK. - $200

I purchased this rifle used from the original owner in a FTF transaction locally but did not know him personally. He said he had roughly 250-300 rounds down the barrel. When I got it from him the it was tan cerakote but when in the gunsmiths barrel vice it slipped and had marks in the cerakote. Last week I had Firearms Solutions bead blast the tan off and bake matte black on it. I've shot it approximately 35 - 40 times with some loaded ammo that the seller provided and it put 3 shots at 225 yards that half a dime would cover. Rifle weighs about ~14.5 lbs as pictured. Asking $3000 shipped and insured for everything listed above. Open to trade offers via PM...
Re: Overholser Precision 6.5 Creedmoor
Additional pictures..
