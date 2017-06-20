Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Omen nemo watchman 2.0 .300wm
Unread 06-20-2017, 11:40 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Posts: 23
Omen nemo watchman 2.0 .300wm
For Sale

Nemo Watchman 2.0 Chambered in .300 Win Mag

Selling for my father, who Purchased it new in 2016.

Comes with everything in the picture, Rifle, Scope, Mounts, and bipod. Plus 3 10rd Mags

Sitting on it, is a Leupold CDS 3x18-50. The turret is etched for Federal Gold Match 190gr. Can be included if purchaser is interested in running that round.

Gun consistently shoots 3/4 MOA and can definitely be tightened up even more with some handloads.

This gun is absolutely a joy to shoot and has almost zero recoil. The trigger is excellent and whoever purchases this setup with probably get the same permanent smile that we all would get when we would take it to the range.

Rifle has around 150 Rounds down the tube.

Full setup weighs around 15.3lbs on a bathroom scale.

The gun is flawless.

Please let me know if you have any questions.

7250 OBO Shipped from private to FFL. If needed FFL to FFL, buyer will incur cost.
