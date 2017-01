Nosler Model 48 Patriot Rifle 26 Nosler I am selling my Nosler Patriot rifle in 26 Nosler. It has about 80-rounds through it. I am only selling because I purchased a 6.5 Creedmoor. The rifle is $1200. I will split the shipping cost with the buyer. I will only ship to a FFL. For additional information and pictures etc. call Mike at 541-324-0157.