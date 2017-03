NIB Win Model 70 Featherweight 264 Win Mag

This is one of the new Model 70- rifles built after the closing of the New Haven plant. It is the Featherweight CRF model, chambered in the 264 Win Mag caliber. It was taken in trade and opened/unwrapped for these photos. With the new 6.5 bullets on the market now, it would make a great Pronghorn, Mule Deer and even Elk rifle. Priced to move out quickly.$799 + $25 shipping