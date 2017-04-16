Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



NIB Weatherby Lazerguard .300 Weatherby
NIB Weatherby Lazerguard .300 Weatherby
NIB Weatherby Lazerguard .300 Weatherby

I won this rifle at the RMEF banquet, it is new in the box. asking $850 shipped to FFL
