NIB Ruger American 243 Win w/extra







$385 shipped to your FFL Looking to sell a NIB Ruger American in .243 win. The rifle is lightweight and would be great for someone looking for lightweight carry rifle or a young hunter. I'm also including a second Ruger magazine. And if you live in Wisconsin and do a FTF I'll throw in a box of 100gr Winchester soft points.$385 shipped to your FFL

Wyoming + LRH=



https://screen.yahoo.com/sofa-king-000000974.html __________________Wyoming + LRH=