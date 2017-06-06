Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



NIB Nosler custom 48 33nosler for sale
06-06-2017, 08:58 PM
NIB Nosler custom 48 33nosler for sale
I am going to have a brand new never fired Nosler 48 from the Nosler custom shop. It started out as a 26 nosler, we had some issues with it shooting right so Nosler made it right to me by rechambering it to a 33nosler. Since then I purchased a 28 nosler and don't need the 33 now. I'm asking $3000 for it. My daughter is killing me and wants another mare for breeding so I'm going to let this go. I haven't even picked this rifle up yet so I can't get pictures posted. It will come in the box with the factory target. I should be getting it this Friday from my dealer. If anyone has any interest shoot me a pm and I'll send you pictures.
Thanks Bryan
