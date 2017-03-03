NIB: McWhorter Custom 7 STW  Left Hand

Decided to go a different direction while this rifle was being built. Brand new 7 STW. Rifle specs:
Borden action, left hand, fluted bolt w/ side bolt release
Wyatts extended box magazine
Jewell trigger set at 1.5lbs.
#5.5 Hart barrel, fluted, 1-8 twist, finished at 26
McWhorter custom muzzlebrake
McM HTG stock w/ edge technology, 2 sling studs, w/ atlas pic rail
Stock painted in Assorted camo
All metal painted in olive cerakote
Talley 30mm medium rings, olive cerakote
20 rds loaded Berger 195gr ammo of the recipe it likes
Rifle weight: 8.5lbs (According to my bathroom scale)
This rifle shot a .291 3-shot group at 100y with the Berger 195s moving at 2960fps during load development. Will ship in a plastic case. I pride myself on my packing job! Scope mounted for illustration purposes and not included. Bipod not included. Retail for this rifle from McWhorter is $5850. Selling this one for $4800 and no wait!