NIB: McWhorter Custom 7 STW  Left Hand Decided to go a different direction while this rifle was being built. Brand new 7 STW. Rifle specs:



Borden action, left hand, fluted bolt w/ side bolt release

Wyatts extended box magazine

Jewell trigger set at 1.5lbs.

#5.5 Hart barrel, fluted, 1-8 twist, finished at 26

McWhorter custom muzzlebrake

McM HTG stock w/ edge technology, 2 sling studs, w/ atlas pic rail

Stock painted in Assorted camo

All metal painted in olive cerakote

Talley 30mm medium rings, olive cerakote

20 rds loaded Berger 195gr ammo of the recipe it likes

Rifle weight: 8.5lbs (According to my bathroom scale)



This rifle shot a .291 3-shot group at 100y with the Berger 195s moving at 2960fps during load development. Will ship in a plastic case. I pride myself on my packing job! Scope mounted for illustration purposes and not included. Bipod not included. Retail for this rifle from McWhorter is $5850. Selling this one for $4800 and no wait! Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







