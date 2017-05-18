Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page New springfield xdm 9mm
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

New springfield xdm 9mm
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-18-2017, 04:53 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Utah
Posts: 41
New springfield xdm 9mm
A customer ordered this gun and never came to pick it up. Must go, my loss your gain. New Springfield XDM 9mm Full Size. 4.5" barrel, adjustable hi-viz sights, hard case, two 19rd mags and lock. $450 shipped to your FFL.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
New springfield xdm 9mm-xdm-1.jpg   New springfield xdm 9mm-xdm-2.jpg  

New springfield xdm 9mm-xdm-3.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Cooper model 21 | Custom Rem 700 6.5x284 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:24 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC