New RPA .50 BMG action + New XLR Evolution BMG Chassis + For Sale  New RPA .50 BMG action + New XLR Evolution BMG Chassis +



New Rangemaster Precision Arms/RPA GBMF (.50 BMG) single shot action (including factory RPA trigger) and New XLR Evolution BMG Chassis plus:



Murphy full length, zero MOA Pic rail (New, shown installed)



Custom rear adapter with Pic rail to fit Pic-rail-mounted accessories, e.g., monopod or the included 5 wide bench rest rider/plate (new, shown installed, easily removed)



RPA factory trigger guard with screws and pillar bed blocks (New, not shown but included)



XLR 5.5 front Pic rail (New) - https://xlrindustries.com/collections/accessories/products/evolution-picatinny-rail



XLR-supplied Ergo palm shelf, installed (New, easily removed) - https://xlrindustries.com/collections/accessories/products/palm-shelf-grip-upgrade



XLR front bench rest bag plate, 3 wide (New) - https://xlrindustries.com/collections/accessories/products/bench-rest-guide-plate



XLR folder adapter (New, not installed) - https://xlrindustries.com/collections/accessories/products/push-button-folding-adapter



RPA action (factory rifle) link - http://rpadefence.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/ULTRA-A5-50cal-Data-Sheet.pdf - detailed action photos at the Accurate-Mag review done at the SHOT Show 2013 (16 Jan 2013) - http://www.elr-resources.com/page16.html



XLR Evolution BMG chassis link - https://xlrindustries.com/collections/chassis/products/evolution-bmg-chassis



XLR Extreme BMG buttstock link - https://xlrindustries.com/collections/buttstocks/products/extreme-bmg-butt-stock



This rifle was never final assembled. I have another identical setup that meets my current needs  the original plan was to build two rifles (different, non-.50 BMG, chamberings). Weight as shown, including action, is 24 lbs. Length as shown is 49.5.



NOTES:



1. Because the XLR cheekpiece is a wrap over with vertical sections on both sides, it must be removed to extract the action bolt. It is included and can be re-installed if desired.



2. The XLR cheekpiece is a very tight fit to the adjacent chassis section. In removing it the chassis was dinged (pics available for serious buyers)  easily covered with paint or marker.



3. Please do not ask for more photos as everything is very securely packed up and ready to ship.



Only sold as a set - $2695 plus actual cost to ship (USPS ground, fully insured). Cost to replace (actual current prices), less shipping: $3368. Suffice it to say, I paid $2500 for the action alone  the British pound has taken a big hit since then.



Transfer must be conducted through your FFL and the action shipped to the FFL  everything else will ship direct to the buyer. The FFL needs to e-mail me a copy of his license. After I confirm the FFL is current, and the customer-provided shipping address matches the ATFOnline database, and your check or MO clears my bank, I will promptly ship.



Please address detail questions to webmaster@elr-resources.com . Thanks for considering purchase of this excellent gear. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger









ELR Researcher, Endowment Member NRA and Life Member CRPA

webmaster@elr-resources.com

www.elr-resources.com

Not a commercial business.

ELR - anything shorter is point blank.



Unlimited Range Shooters Association (URSA) Facilitator

webmaster@unlimitedrange.org

www.unlimitedrange.org

Not a commercial business.

URSA - competition starts at 2000 yards!



