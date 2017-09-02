New RPA .50 BMG action + New XLR Evolution BMG Chassis +

This rifle was never final assembled. I have another identical setup that meets my current needs the original plan was to build two rifles (different, non-.50 BMG, chamberings). Weight as shown, including action, is 24 lbs.Length as shown is 49.5.
NOTES:
1. Because the XLR cheekpiece is a wrap over with vertical sections on both sides, it must be removed to extract the action bolt. It is included and can be re-installed if desired.
2. The XLR cheekpiece is a very tight fit to the adjacent chassis section.In removing it the chassis was dinged (pics available for serious buyers) easily covered with paint or marker.
3. Please do not ask for more photos as everything is very securely packed up and ready to ship.
Only sold as a set - $2695 plus actual cost to ship (USPS ground, fully insured). Cost to replace (actual current prices), less shipping: $3368. Suffice it to say, I paid $2500 for the action alone the British pound has taken a big hit since then.
Transfer must be conducted through your FFL and the action shipped to the FFL everything else will ship direct to the buyer. The FFL needs to e-mail me a copy of his license. After I confirm the FFL is current, and the customer-provided shipping address matches the ATFOnline database, and your check or MO clears my bank, I will promptly ship.