New Remington 700 Sendero SFII 300 win mag
#1
02-19-2017, 11:37 AM
Mikiedem
02-19-2017, 11:37 AM
Mikiedem
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Rigby, Idaho
Posts: 253
New Remington 700 Sendero SFII 300 win mag
Have a brand new Sendero 300 win mag with Leupold VX3 4.5-14x50 long range scope mounted. Rifle is unfired and just sits in the safe. Would like to sell or possible trade. Package cost is right at $2000.00, asking $1500.00
02-19-2017, 12:47 PM
heelerx2
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: Virginia
Posts: 236
Re: New Remington 700 Sendero SFII 300 win mag
Pm sent.
Pm sent.
02-19-2017, 01:04 PM
Mikiedem
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Rigby, Idaho
Posts: 253
Re: New Remington 700 Sendero SFII 300 win mag
Pm's replied to. Trades considered are firearms and possibly NF nxs
