New Remington 700 Sendero SFII 300 win mag Have a brand new Sendero 300 win mag with Leupold VX3 4.5-14x50 long range scope mounted. Rifle is unfired and just sits in the safe. Would like to sell or possible trade. Package cost is right at $2000.00, asking $1500.00 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







