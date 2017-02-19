Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


New Remington 700 Sendero SFII 300 win mag
Unread 02-19-2017, 11:37 AM
Location: Rigby, Idaho
New Remington 700 Sendero SFII 300 win mag
Have a brand new Sendero 300 win mag with Leupold VX3 4.5-14x50 long range scope mounted. Rifle is unfired and just sits in the safe. Would like to sell or possible trade. Package cost is right at $2000.00, asking $1500.00
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
New Remington 700 Sendero SFII 300 win mag-img_0723.jpg   New Remington 700 Sendero SFII 300 win mag-img_0725.jpg  

New Remington 700 Sendero SFII 300 win mag-img_0719.jpg   New Remington 700 Sendero SFII 300 win mag-img_0720.jpg  

Unread 02-19-2017, 12:47 PM
Location: Virginia
Re: New Remington 700 Sendero SFII 300 win mag
Pm sent.
Unread 02-19-2017, 01:04 PM
Location: Rigby, Idaho
Re: New Remington 700 Sendero SFII 300 win mag
Pm's replied to. Trades considered are firearms and possibly NF nxs
