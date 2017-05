New Prices: Coustom 600 Mohawk 308 win



Or Barreled Action, trigger with aluminum trigger guard $495.00 shipped to FFL, MPI lightweight stock at 26 oz finished with pachmayr decelerator pad $295.00 shipped







Scope is not for sale and listed on other sites ;)



First "I will take it" rule.



