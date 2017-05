New Prices: 700 308 Tactical Barreled Action, Jewell Trigger, HS Precision Stock



Or Barreled Action with BLD bottom metal $500.00 shipped to FFL, Jewell Trigger $200.00 shipped, HS precision Remington R5 stock $225.00 shipped



Listed on other sites ;)



First "I will take it" rule.



832-419-8676 talk or text, Tracy







[URL=http://s148.photobucket.com/user/nimrodtracy/media/DSC01514_zpsjv3zyy6u.jpg.html] [/UR 700 Tactical, HS precision Remington R5 stock and Jewell Trigger and shoots very well with Varget and 168 Burgers. $900.00 shipped to your FFL.Or Barreled Action with BLD bottom metal $500.00 shipped to FFL, Jewell Trigger $200.00 shipped, HS precision Remington R5 stock $225.00 shippedListed on other sites ;)First "I will take it" rule.832-419-8676 talk or text, Tracy[URL=http://s148.photobucket.com/user/nimrodtracy/media/DSC01514_zpsjv3zyy6u.jpg.html][/UR