New never fired Custom 300 Win. Mag. PTG Extreme Rem. action, X-Caliber, HS Precision, Timney,
03-27-2017, 07:29 PM
New never fired Custom 300 Win. Mag. PTG Extreme Rem. action, X-Caliber, HS Precision, Timney,
New build just back from Kampfeld Custom. 300 Win mag X-Caliber 1:9 twist rate with twist fluted barrel finished at 26" + custom brake. Action is Blueprinted Remington done up by PTG and is their extreme model. Trigger is timney 510 with remington bdl silver bottom metal all on a HS Precision vertical grip stock. Things changed since I sent the parts off and just need to part with the rifle. Barrel twist will be great for the heavier 30 cal. bullets.
$2,200 shipped private to FFL in plastic hard case.

Rifle weight without rings and a scope is 9.5lbs.

Would consider partial trades towards rifle. Nightforce scope, custom actions, Proof barrel in 30 cal 1:9 twist 26"+ or 7MM 1:8 twist 26-28". Maybe other items, Just have to discuss it through pm
