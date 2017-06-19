New LRI 30-06 I had this listed with 2 other guns. This is the only one left, and it still needs a home. Oddly, it was the only new, never fired gun of the group.



Its a brand new LRI 30-06.



Specs

Brand new Rem 700 trued/accurized by LRI, heavy LRI lug, base holes opened

to 8-40, LRI tactical bolt knob, bolt fluted (high helix), Bartlein** #3 24" 1-10" ss, cerakoted patriot brown. It has APA bottom metal with 2 Alpha Mags and one Curtis custom flush mag. The stock is a Manners EH-3 cerakoted with LRI Halo camo, LRI custom inlet bed.



I put a brand new Leopold vx-6 3-18x44 with tmoa reticle and cds. It is mounted in Talley ultralight. The gun was built with the serengetti reamer to shoot the heavies a long way. I'll include some rcbs dies, two new bags of Winchester brass and some 200 eld and 208 a max bullets. This gun is brand new, never shot.



Price: $3800 shipped for everything CONUS



$2900 for everything minus scope



Only thing I might trade for is an ultralight hunting rig in new or like new condition. It could be no more than 1/2 of price though.



trades...just need to thin the herd before moving Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



