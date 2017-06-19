Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



New LRI 30-06
Unread 06-19-2017, 10:17 PM
New LRI 30-06
I had this listed with 2 other guns. This is the only one left, and it still needs a home. Oddly, it was the only new, never fired gun of the group.

Its a brand new LRI 30-06.

Specs
Brand new Rem 700 trued/accurized by LRI, heavy LRI lug, base holes opened
to 8-40, LRI tactical bolt knob, bolt fluted (high helix), Bartlein** #3 24" 1-10" ss, cerakoted patriot brown. It has APA bottom metal with 2 Alpha Mags and one Curtis custom flush mag. The stock is a Manners EH-3 cerakoted with LRI Halo camo, LRI custom inlet bed.

I put a brand new Leopold vx-6 3-18x44 with tmoa reticle and cds. It is mounted in Talley ultralight. The gun was built with the serengetti reamer to shoot the heavies a long way. I'll include some rcbs dies, two new bags of Winchester brass and some 200 eld and 208 a max bullets. This gun is brand new, never shot.

Price: $3800 shipped for everything CONUS

$2900 for everything minus scope

Only thing I might trade for is an ultralight hunting rig in new or like new condition. It could be no more than 1/2 of price though.

trades...just need to thin the herd before moving
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
New LRI 30-06-20170427_210604.jpg   New LRI 30-06-20170427_210449.jpg  

